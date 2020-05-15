Auto Automakers seeing pre-lockdown deals close as showrooms open, but await clear signs of demand Updated : May 15, 2020 09:20 PM IST Leading automakers re-opening showrooms after a month-long lull indicates an encouraging start from zero. Most OEMs have opened up partial operations in the range of 30 percent-50 percent of their domestic retail touchpoints. But the return is also riddled with challenges. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365