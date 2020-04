Automakers are actively considering restarting manufacturing in plants which are not located in hotspots after the coronavirus outbreak has brought the economy to a standstill.

Sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18 that the automobile companies are preparing to start production next week but cannot share the exact dates yet.

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland told CNBC-TV18 that it's preparing to restart operations next week in areas which are not in hotspots, following strict health and safety protocols.

The company is looking to fulfill existing orders and is planning to build up minimum BS-VI inventory. With workmen predominantly from local areas, Ashok Leyland expects less problem with the labour availability. However, supply chains remain a challenge for the company.

Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture between Sweden's Volvo and Eicher Motors Ltd, is looking to restart operations at it Dewas plant. Production if any would be limited and meant for some export markets

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield said the company will begin maintenance work and minor production next week, sources close to the development said.

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has earlier said its manufacturing and assembly plants including the units in India, Colombia and Bangladesh will remain suspended till May 3.

Coming to Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki, both are watching the situation closely. Maruti Suzuki said the company cannot begin operations as vendors are not able to operate because of nationwide lockdown. The company says it will conclude their study by April 20.

All original-equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are working out plans and weighing options as restarting production will depend on whether the vendors are able to operate as well. Most companies are also seeing what is the feasibility of transporting goods and is likely to take a call by tomorrow.

Auto manufacturing has ground to a halt and car showrooms have been shut since late March when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown to contain the virus' spread. The lockdown has been extended until May 3 at least.