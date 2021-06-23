Automakers hike vehicle prices as production costs surge

A rise in the prices of raw material, including steel and semiconductor, has forced another round of price hikes in the auto industry. From Mercedes to Maruti Suzuki, from Hyundai to Hero MotoCorp, almost every automaker has announced a price hike.

Maruti Suzuki India, on Monday, announced an increase in the prices of its cars from July saying "it has become imperative to pass on some impact of additional cost to customers".

In its regulatory filing on June 21, the country's largest passenger car-maker said, "This is to inform you that over the past year the cost of the company's vehicles continues to be adversely impacted due to an increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price rise."

While the company didn't specify the quantum of the price hike, it clarified that the price increase shall vary for different models.

This is the third time Maruti has revised its prices. In January this year, the company announced an upward revision of up to Rs 34,000. Again in April, it hiked the price of select models.

Similarly, Hero MotoCorp Tuesday announced an increase in the prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 3,000.

"Hero MotoCorp will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from July 1, 2021. The price hike has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of continuous increase in commodity prices," said the country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer in its latest regulatory filing.

The company had increased the prices of its two-wheelers in March as well.

Last month, Mahindra & Mahindra hiked the prices of its cars by up to Rs 49,000. In April this year, Mahindra had raised prices owing to the increase in commodity prices.

Renault has also hiked its car prices thrice this year — in January, in April, and again in June. The hike was attributed to a rise in various input costs. The price hike varied based on the model and the variant.

Tata Motors increased the car prices from May 8. Hyundai and Mercedes-Benz India have also announced hikes in their car prices more than once this year.

It’s a double whammy for consumers in India with successive hikes in prices of cars and that of fuel.