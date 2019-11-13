Automakers expect Trump will delay decision on imposing EU, Japan auto tariffs
Updated : November 13, 2019 07:23 AM IST
Major automakers think US President Donald Trump will again this week push back a self-imposed deadline on whether to put up to 25 percent tariffs on national security grounds on imported cars and parts from the European Union and Japan amid an ongoing trade war with China.
The anticipated delay — expected to be announced later this week — comes as foreign automakers are eager to highlight US investments to try to dissuade Trump from using tariffs that they argue could cost US jobs.
Germany's merchandise trade surplus with the United States — $69 billion in 2018 — remains a sore point with the Trump administration as does Japan's $67.6 billion US trade surplus last year — with two-thirds of that in the auto sector.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more