Automakers entice customers with cash discounts, financial packages as COVID-19 lockdown eases

Updated : June 10, 2020 05:15 PM IST

The discounts in June are by-and-large lower than what was being offered pre-COVID-19.  
Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Volkswagen and other carmakers are offering "buy now, pay later" options, longer repayment tenures and the flexibility to structure loans according to their personal needs.
Skoda, Renault, Datsun among others are also offering EMI holidays, 100 percent finance and special interest rates.
