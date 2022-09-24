Auto weekly wrap: Volvo facelift XC40 launch, first-ever flying bike, Delhi EV charging overdrive

By CNBCTV18.com

With Volvo launching the reworked XC40 in India, to the world’s first flying bike, the auto industry had an action-packed week. Let’s bring you up to speed.

World’s first flying bike is straight out of Star Wars world

AERWINS Technologies, a Japan-based startup recently unveiled a flying hoverbike at the Detroit Auto Show in the United States. Monikered XTURISMO, the hoverbike, is being touted as the world’s first flying bike that can go up to 100kmph and can stay in the air for 40 minutes in one go.

Honda WR-V fails Latin NCAP crash test

Considered one of the bestselling models manufactured by Honda, the WR-V recently fell short of performing well at the Latin NCAP crash test and ended up failing it. The test, conducted this month, churned out a one-star rating for the Honda WR-V.

Volvo XC40 facelift launches in India at Rs 43.2 lakh

Volvo launched the facelift version of the XC40 in India at a price of Rs 43.2 lakh. The new XC40 is honed with both exterior and interior tweaks but does not differ drastically from its predecessor. Under the hood, the car gets a mild-hybrid powertrain that bumps the efficiency of the car by reportedly 15 percent.

Ola: To lay off or not to lay off

Ride-hailing platform Ola has decided to call off its plan to lay off employees across different software verticals, a source in the company confirmed to CNBCTV18.com on Friday.

Earlier, Ola, in a significant slash, has decided to lay off more than 500 employees working in the Ola app.

Delhi major roads to have on kerb-side EV charging

The Delhi government is reportedly working on a blueprint to proliferate the network of EV charging stations on all major roads in Delhi. The decision was brought to the table at the meeting convened by the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDCD). Initially, the pilot project will focus on 100 kerb-side chargers.