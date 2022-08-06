Auto Weekly Wrap: Ola to announce EV car on August 15, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 revealed

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The last week saw announcements, leaks and reveals for cars and bikes even as no major vehicle was launched. But, there's plenty to catch up with what happened this week in the world of auto.

1 lakh Mahindra Scorpio-N bookings

Mahindra & Mahindra’s success formula with SUVs continues as the auto major received 25,000 bookings within the first minute of bookings being opened for the Mahindra Scorpio-N. The SUV broke all previous records for the company and received 1 lakh bookings within just 30 minutes.

Indian driver gets podium finish at FIA F3

Bengaluru-born Kush Maini surged ahead from the seventh position to clinch the third spot for a podium finish at Budapest Feature Race for MP Motorsports. The FIA F3 is an important stepping stone for any driver looking to make it all the way to F1 racing.

Kia Seltos to offer six airbags as standard fitment

Kia India announced that it upgraded its Seltos model to now offer six airbags as standard fitment against the two airbags offered for all variants except the top models. The Seltos accounts for 60 percent of the company’s sales in India.

15th Electric Vehicle Technology Expo 2022 Opens

India's largest electric vehicle trade show, the Electric Vehicle Technology Expo 2022 opened to crowds in Delhi on August 5. The two-day event is being held at New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. Around 100 Indian and international exhibitors will showcase electric bikes, cycles, scooters, rickshaws, carts and other auto products.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 revealed

Ahead of the launch on Sunday, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 was revealed by none other than the company’s Managing Director Siddhartha Lal. While prices haven’t been revealed, the Hunter 350 is expected to be priced around Rs 1.5-1.7 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable offering from Royal Enfield.

Ola set to launch first EV car