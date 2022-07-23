Auto Weekly Wrap: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 heats up SUV lane, 3rd gen Ather 450X cuts range anxiety, and more

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki unveiled its new mid-size SUV Grand Vitara 2022 this week while Ather Energy launched its third-generation electric scooter. Here’s what you need to know about the world of bikes, motorcycles, cars and more over the past week.

Ola to invest Rs 4000 cr in EV battery R&D

Ola announced that it would be pumping in Rs 4,000 crore in investment towards Asia’s biggest electric vehicle battery research and development facility. The Battery Innovation Center (BIC) will be set up in Bengaluru with 500 PhDs and engineers at full strength.

3rd Gen Ather 450X launched

Ather Energy launched its third-generation 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters, with the 450X expected to carry several upgrades over its second-generation iteration. The 450 Plus, comes with an ARAI range of up to 108 km from the previous 100 km, while the real-world range is up to 85 km in Eco mode up from 70 km.

13 lakh electric vehicles registered in India

More than 13 lakh electric vehicles were registered in India, excluding numbers from Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Lakshadweep, said Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. A total of 2,826 public charging stations are operational in the country, his written reply to the Rajya Sabha added.

Citroen C3 launched

French automaker Citroen launched its first mass-market car, the Citroen C3, in India. Bookings for the compact SUV opened at a token amount of Rs 21,000. Prices start at Rs 5,70,500 (ex-showroom) till Rs 8,05,500 (ex-showroom) across its six variants.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022