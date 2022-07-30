Auto Weekly Wrap: Launches from Harley Davidson, Royal Enfield, Volvo and more

This week saw launches from several different two-wheeler manufacturers along with launches from Renault and Volvo. Here are the top headlines from auto news this week.

Honda 2023 Civic Type R

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R is the most powerful Type R car ever, claims Honda. The all-new 2022 Honda Civic Type R will hit the roads in early 2023 but not in India. The new facelift is expected to replace the outgoing model.

Royal Enfield's Hunter 350 revealed

Ahead of Royal Enfield Hunter 350’s launch on August 7 in India, the company sent out the bike to dealerships across the country. Expected to be priced around Rs 1.5-1.7 lakh (ex-showroom), it is the cheapest offering from Royal Enfield in India.

Maruti S-Presso VXI Opt CNG

Maruti’s S-Presso VXI Opt CNG is expected to be launched by the end of August. The highly awaited vehicle features Maruti’s K10B engine mated to a manual 5-speed transmission with a max power of 58.33bhp and max torque of 78Nm.

Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric SUV

Volvo launched the XC40 Recharge Electric SUV in India on July 26. This is the Swedish carmaker’s first electric vehicle in India, and is priced at Rs 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by a 78kWh battery pack, XC40 will produce a combined power output of 402bhp and 660Nm of torque using two motors. The SUV has a claimed range of 418 km on a full charge.

Audi to focus on EVs

German luxury carmaker Audi would focus only on electric vehicles by 2033 and would stop making cars run on internal combustion engines (ICE). Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon said the company aims to sell only EVs from 2033 onwards.

Svitch CSR 762 e-bike is set for launch

Gujarat-based EV start-up Svitch will launch its first e-bike, the CSR 762 soon. The e-motorcycle will be priced around Rs 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom) and fitted with a 3kW PMS (Permanent Magnet Synchronous) mid-mounted motor generating 10kW of peak power, with 1,300 rpm at peak torque. Svitch claims the CSR 762 can hit top speeds of 110 kmph and has a range of 120 km. The bike may support battery-swapping on launch.

Harley Davidson Nightster in India soon