By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq have managed to secure 5-star ratings in the global NACP vehicle safety test. Meanwhile, Hyundai is ready for its widely anticipated EV Ioniq 5 and EV major BYD launched its first passenger vehicle in Atto 3. Here's what transpired in the autos sector this week

Ahead of Diwali, many carmakers have started to roll out heavy discounts on their vehicles. In other news, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq have managed to secure 5-star ratings in the global NACP vehicle safety test. The two scored high ratings for both adult and child occupant variants. Meanwhile, Hyundai is ready for its widely anticipated EV Ioniq 5 and EV major BYD launched its first passenger vehicle in Atto 3.

Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq get 5 stars in Global NCAP

The Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq for the Indian market both received 5-star ratings under the new crash test protocols of Global NCAP tests. Both SUVs received 5-star ratings for both adult and kid occupants.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 to be launched in India

Korean automaker Hyundai is likely to launch its first all-electric IONIQ 5 in the Indian market. The crossover-utility vehicle (CUV) has been spotted testing several times in the country. The IONIQ 5 EV will be the second car with Hyundai Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) to launch in India after the KIA EV6.

Carmakers offering Diwali discounts

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors introduced sizable discounts on many models as the country approaches the festive season this year around. Discounts range from Rs 20,000 to Rs 80,000 depending on the model and make.

Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid launched

Toyota launched India’s first Ethanol-ready flex fuel, the Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid. The vehicle was launched by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and is powered by a 1.8-litre ethanol-ready petrol-hybrid engine that can run on 85 percent petrol-ethanol blend.

BYD launches Atto 3

Electric vehicle major BYD launched its first passenger EV in India, Atto 3. The EV SUV will mark the BYD entry into the mainstream market amid a broader global expansion. BYD already sells electric buses and electric vehicles (EVs) for corporate fleets in India.