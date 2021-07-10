Auto weekly wrap: Customers want to buy more cars than companies can make; retail sales improve

Tata Motors, one of India’s largest automakers and owner of the Jaguar Land Rover brand, this week said it is currently struggling to cater to an order backlog of 110,000 units – the highest ever in its history.

While that speaks of the high demand the UK-headquartered JLR is witnessing, it is not good news for Tata Motors. On Wednesday the automaker said some of its suppliers told the company last-minute, only towards the end of June, that they will not be able to supply the full requirement for semi-conductors that it needed to cater to the demand it had.

In fact, Adrian Mardell, Chief Financial Officer of JLR, said supply in the second quarter of this fiscal could be constrained by as much as 50 percent, and that while supply will begin to improve in the remaining half of the year as some of the lost capacity will start to come online, it will still be 12-18 months before production will be able to keep pace with retail demand.

However, Mardell said this will not impact new launches, but the extent of initial available volumes for new models will depend on chip availability.

Global semi-conductor shortages have been plaguing automakers at a time when demand for personal mobility is leading to retail volumes far surpassing wholesales. For automakers to be able to fully cash in on this demand, clear visibility of chip supply is a critical requirement.

Tata Motors and other leading OEMs have indicated that availability will start to improve H2 onwards.

June auto sales rise 22 percent

Auto registrations in the month of June further cemented this trend in passenger vehicle demand. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association or FADA, total vehicle retail role 22.62 percent year-on-year, albeit on a very low base.

But here’s the clincher, when compared to a normal, pre-COVID baseline, retail sales were still down by a significant third – or 28.32 percent. FADA said that

Registrations for all categories of vehicles were on an upswing, with 2W up by 17 percent, 3W up by 22 percent, PV up by 43 percent, tractors up by 14 percent and CVs up by a massive 236 percent (on a very low base due to non-availability of BS-6 vehicles). Dealers are expecting that this positive momentum will carry into July as well.

Stellantis makes its electric bet

And finally, global automaker Stellantis, which is a merger between the former PSA Groupe & Fiat-Chrysler Auto, on Thursday said it will invest 30 billion Euros in electrification and low-emission solutions.

The parent company of 14 automative brands including Jeep, Dodge, Citroen, Maserati & Peugeot said it was targeting over 70 percent of sales in Europe and over 40 percent in the United States to be low emission vehicles (LEV) by 2030.

On an event christened EV Day, Stellantis’s Jeep brand also revealed the first images of the new 2022 Electrified Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe.