Auto This Week: Volkswagen launches Tiguan Special Edition, KTM reveals 790 Adventure and more

This week saw some of the biggest launches in the world of automotive by the top car and bike makers. What's available in India and at what price?

This week Austrian bike maker introduced the KTM 790 Adventure globally. Volkswagen launched the Tiguan Special Edition in India at Rs 33.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Stella Moto launched its affordable electric scooter, the Buzz E-scooter at Rs 95,000 in India.

Here’s a look at the top automotive stories of this week.

2023 KTM 790 Adventure unveiled globally

Austrian bikes manufacturer KTM unveiled its 2023 790 Adventure motorcycle globally on Tuesday, December 6. The off-road bike comes with several updates, including a new engine, features, and colour schemes. However, the KTM Adventure is unlikely to make it to India as the Austrian company has been absent from the middle-weight segment category for a long time.

Stella Moto launched Buzz electric scooter

Stella Moto, which is backed by Jaidka Group, has launched its first electric scooter, Buzz, at a starting price of Rs 95,000 (ex-showroom). The electric scooter gets a 2kW BLDC motor paired with a 2.16kWh lithium-ion battery, which provides a claimed range of more than 90km on a single charge and a claimed top speed of 55kmph.

Suzuki launched Burgman Street EX in India

Suzuki Motorcycle India launched the all-new Suzuki Burgman Street EX in India. The scooter comes in several different variants priced between Rs 89,000 and Rs 1.12 lakh. It comes with the new Suzuki Eco Performance Alpha (SEP-α) engine with auto stop-start and silent starter system among other features.

Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition launched

Volkswagen India launched the new Exclusive Edition for the Tiguan SUV at a price of Rs 33.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition car comes with comfort and convenience features and is available with the Oryx White and Pure White exterior colour options.

It also gets 18-inch Sebring alloy wheels, self-levelling VW-logo caps, aluminium pedals and cushion pillows. Other features include LED matrix headlamps, an 8-inch infotainment display, Vienna leather seat upholstery, 30-colour ambient lights, TPMS, six-airbags, steering-mounted controls, and a panoramic sunroof.

Ducati DesertX ADV teased