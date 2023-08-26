Auto This Week: TVS launches e-scooter X, BMW opens booking for 220i M and more

The automobile world saw some of the most exciting launches this week. Lexus unveiled its second-generation LM MPV, and Hero MotoCorp launched two variants of the all-new Glamour. Let’s look at some of the auto launches this week:

Lexus unveils Second-Gen ‘LM’ MPV in India

Lexus has launched the second-generation LM MPV in India, which is a sibling model to the Toyota Vellfire. The LM (Luxury Mover) is making its Indian debut after being exclusive to the Chinese market in its first version. The new Lexus LM is based on Toyota's GA-K modular platform, which is common with the Toyota Vellfire and other Toyota-Lexus vehicles.

The second generation LM has features including Lexus' large grille, elegant LED headlamps, and fog lamp housings coated in satin silver.

Hero MotoCorp launches new Glamour in two variants

Hero MotoCorp has launched the all-new Glamour in two variants: Drum and Disc . The newly launched Glamour comes with Hero MotoCorp's revolutionary i3S technology (Idle Stop-Start System). It also has a new fully digital console, real-time mileage indicator, and mobile charging port, which add to the tech profile of the motorcycle. The starting price for the Drum variant is Rs 82,348 (ex-showroom in Delhi), and for the Disc variant, it is Rs 86,348 (ex-showroom in Delhi).

TVS Motor launches new e-scooter X

TVS Motors has launched the TVS X, which is the company’s second electric scooter. It is based on the TVS XLETON, a high-strength aluminium platform. The TVS X has a top speed of 105 kph and offers 0–40 kph acceleration in 2.6 seconds. The e-scooter comes with three driving modes: - Stealth, Xtride, and Xonic. The newly launched e-scooter comes with a starting price of Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom in Bangalore).

BMW India opens booking for 220i M

BMW India has introduced the BMW 220i M Performance Edition. It is a limited-edition vehicle with black sapphire metallic paintwork and increased sports features. The automobile will be available for booking on August 24, 2023 . The newly launched car is powered by a BMW TwinPower Turbo two-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 176 horsepower and 280 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.1 seconds.

TVS opens pre-booking of the naked version of Apache RTR 310

TVS Motor Company has finally announced the pre-booking of the naked version of Apache RR-310 , which is officially set to be launched in September this year. The company announced the upcoming model through a teaser video that provides a glimpse of the upcoming version of Apache. It is believed that the new model of Apache RR 30 will be either named RTR 310 or RTR 310 Street.