Auto This Week: Toyota unveils Yaris Cross SUV, MG Comet booking opens and more

This week was quite exciting with some great launches like the Toyota Yaris Cross SUV and the new Hero XPulse. This week also witnessed some of the key updates from automakers like MG and BMW. Here are the top stories of this week that made headlines in the world of automotive.

Hero launches all-new XPulse 200 4 Valve

Hero MotoCorp, country's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, launched the all new OBD-II and E20 fuel compliant motorcycle, XPulse 200 4 Valve. The new adventure bike was launched in two variants, the Base and the Pro.

The Base and the Pro variants have been priced at Rs 1,43,516 and Rs 1,50,891 (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. The new XPulse is available in all Hero dealerships across the country.

BMW Motorrad teases new R12 nineT motorcycle

BMW Motorrad released a teaser of the legendary R12 nineT motorcycle confirming its upcoming launch as the successor of the classic R nineT.

As per the looks of the teaser, the R12 nineT model has kept the vintage design elements borrowed from its predecessor. The fuel tank still has a classic appearance with knee recesses, and the side panels seem to take inspiration from BMW's motorcycles in the 1970s.

Also, it could be seen that the bike features a single-sided dual-exhaust system, with the LED tail lamps which are integrated into the seat. It also boasts LED headlamps and turn indicators at the front of the modern version of the bike.

MG Comet bookings open

MG Motor India has commenced the bookings for its latest compact EV, the MG comet. Customers can book the EV for a token amount of Rs 11,000. Earlier the company revealed the full price list for the electric urban runabout which revealed its price ranging from Rs 7.78 lakh-9.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries for the MG Comet EV will start in a phased manner later this month.

The MG Comet comes with a 17.3kWh battery, which boasts an ARAI-certified range of 230km.

Toyota unveils Yaris Cross SUV

Toyota has unveiled the all-new Yaris Cross SUV for the ASEAN markets. The company said it will first go on sale in Indonesia first, and then in other countries.

The news car is different from the Yaris Cross SUV sold in Europe, and it will be sold primarily in the ASEAN regions.

Whether the car will come to India is not clear at the moment as Toyota is banking heavily on its partnership with Suzuki for made-in-India cars, SUVs and MPVs.

Toyota already has two SUVs selling in the country and the new car has hardly anything similar with them. Thus, the Yaris Cross SUV is unlikely to be launched in India.