Auto This Week: Toyota unveils Yaris Cross SUV, MG Comet booking opens and more

By CNBCTV18.com May 20, 2023 9:09:57 AM IST (Published)

This week was quite exciting with some great launches like the Toyota Yaris Cross SUV and the new Hero XPulse. This week also witnessed some of the key updates from automakers like MG and BMW. Here are the top stories of this week that made headlines in the world of automotive.

Hero launches all-new XPulse 200 4 Valve
Hero MotoCorp, country's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, launched the all new OBD-II and E20 fuel compliant motorcycle, XPulse 200 4 Valve. The new adventure bike was launched in two variants, the Base and the Pro.
The Base and the Pro variants have been priced at Rs 1,43,516 and Rs 1,50,891 (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. The new XPulse is available in all Hero dealerships across the country.
