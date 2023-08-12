Auto This Week: Toyota Rumion Launch, Mercedes-Benz GLC India entry and more

From Toyota introducing its Ertiga based Rumion to Mercedes launching its new GLC. There were some exciting two-wheeler launches as well.

This week saw some exciting launches in the automobile world. From Toyota introducing its Ertiga-based Rumion to Mercedes launching its new GLC. There were some exciting two-wheeler launches as well.

Let’s look at the launches that were made this week:

Toyota Launches Rumion:

Toyota has launched the Rumion in India, a new MPV based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The Rumion is Toyota's fourth badge-engineered car, after the Glanza, Urban Cruiser, and Hyryder. The car comes with some interesting features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, steering-mounted controls, keyless entry and start, rear parking sensors, and a camera.

Mercedes-Benz introduces the new GLC: Mercedes-Benz India has launched the Mercedes-Benz India has launched the second version of the GLC mid-size luxury SUV with a starting price of Rs 73.5 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new GLC comes with new appearances, features, and mild-hybrid powertrains. The luxury SUV sports an 11.9-inch portrait-style touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the interior is equipped with an air purifier, a 360-degree camera, 64-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof and memory functions.

Ducati Launches the Diavel V4 in India: The Diavel V4 is the newest of Ducati's nine new motorcycles for 2023, which have been released in India. The power cruiser costs Rs 25.91 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and comes in two colour options, ie., Ducati Red and Thrilling Black. The newly launched bike comes with a 1,158-cc V4 Granturismo engine, which produces 168 hp and 126 Nm. The Diavel V4 will be pitched against Harley-Davidson Fat Bob, Triumph Rocket 3, and Kawasaki Vulcan S in the market.

TVS launches Raider Super Squad Edition: Popular two-wheeler manufacturer TVS launched its new Raider Super Squad Edition. The newly launched bike is based on the two characters of Marvel: Black Panther and Ironman. This special edition bike is priced at Rs 98,919 (ex-showroom) and is now available at all TVS Motor dealerships.

Ather launches EV 450S: Ather Energy launched a new EV (electric vehicle) two-wheeler, the 450S, with a range of 115 km. The two-wheeler starts at Rs 1,29,999. The 450S will include India's first DeepView Display, a 2.9 kWh battery, an IDC range of 115km, an 0–40 acceleration time of 3.9 seconds, and a top speed of 90 km/h.