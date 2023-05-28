Auto This Week: Suzuki Jimny gets 30,000 bookings, Simple Energy unveils e-scooter and more

Simple One e-scooter, which will have a range of 212 kilometers on a single charge, comes at a price range of Rs 1,45,000 to Rs 1,50,000.

Here is a comprehensive list of the major developments in the auto sector this week:

Elon Musk hints on Tesla’s India debut

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently talked about India and how it is an interesting place to build a Tesla factory in an interview with Wall Street Journal. When asked which country he thinks is the most exciting to build a new factory, he responded, “We did make an announcement that Mexico will be our next destination outside of the US... we'll probably pick another location towards the end of this year." When asked if India piques his interest, he replied, “Absolutely”.

Honda hikes Amaze and City prices by up to 1 percent

Honda Cars India has announced to increase the price of Amaze and City car models by up to 1 percent from June. Kunal Behl, Vice President (Sales and Marketing) at Honda Cars India, recently said, “While our endeavour is to partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impacts. We have planned to increase prices for City and Amaze up to 1 percent from June which shall vary across variants.”

While the sedan variant City is priced between Rs 11.55 lakh and Rs 20.39 lakh, Amaze’s current price ranges from Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 9.6 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Simple Energy unveils ‘Simple One’ e-scooter priced at Rs 1.45 lakh

Bengaluru-based EV start-up Simple Energy has launched the production-spec version of its Simple One electric scooter with a range of 212 km on a single charge (with 6 percent SOC left) and is priced between Rs 1.45 lakh-Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The scooter has a 5kWh lithium-ion battery that is split into two packs. While one is fixed, the other one is removable.

Hyundai Motor and LG Energy announce $4.3 billion investment in the EV segment

South Korean company Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solutions Ltd (LGES) said on Friday that they will build a $4.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant in the USA to take advantage of tax credits. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) states that manufacturers must adhere to new US sourcing requirements for EV battery components and critical minerals for their customers to qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny receives 30,000 bookings

The Maruti Suzuki’s latest SUV Jimny was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023. The SUV will be available in two variants, Zeta and Alpha. Since its debut at the expo, the SUV has already received nearly 30,000 bookings

The five-door Jimny is a longer and wider version of the 3-door SUV sold in the global markets with a 5-seater bench seat layout. The SUV is expected to be priced between Rs 10-12 lakh in the country but the company will be making the official announcement on the price on June 7.