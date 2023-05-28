Auto This Week: Suzuki Jimny gets 30,000 bookings, Simple Energy unveils e-scooter and more

3 Min(s) Read
Another exciting week has come to an end and automobile enthusiasts got lots of updates, one of them being the launch of Simple One e-scooter, which will have a range of 212 kilometres on a single charge.
Here is a comprehensive list of the major developments in the auto sector this week:
Elon Musk hints on Tesla’s India debut
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently talked about India and how it is an interesting place to build a Tesla factory in an interview with Wall Street Journal. When asked which country he thinks is the most exciting to build a new factory, he responded, “We did make an announcement that Mexico will be our next destination outside of the US... we'll probably pick another location towards the end of this year." When asked if India piques his interest, he replied, “Absolutely”.