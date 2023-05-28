English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeauto NewsAuto This Week: Suzuki Jimny gets 30,000 bookings, Simple Energy unveils e scooter and more

    Auto This Week: Suzuki Jimny gets 30,000 bookings, Simple Energy unveils e-scooter and more

    Auto This Week: Suzuki Jimny gets 30,000 bookings, Simple Energy unveils e-scooter and more
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 28, 2023 9:36:00 AM IST (Published)

    Simple One e-scooter, which will have a range of 212 kilometers on a single charge, comes at a price range of Rs 1,45,000 to Rs 1,50,000.

    Another exciting week has come to an end and automobile enthusiasts got lots of updates, one of them being the launch of Simple One e-scooter, which will have a range of 212 kilometres on a single charge.

    Here is a comprehensive list of the major developments in the auto sector this week:
    Elon Musk hints on Tesla’s India debut
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently talked about India and how it is an interesting place to build a Tesla factory in an interview with Wall Street Journal. When asked which country he thinks is the most exciting to build a new factory, he responded, “We did make an announcement that Mexico will be our next destination outside of the US... we'll probably pick another location towards the end of this year." When asked if India piques his interest, he replied, “Absolutely”.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X