Auto This Week: Rolls-Royce released world’s most expensive EV, Nissan shows X-Trail in India, and more 

By CNBCTV18.com

From Nissan’s X-Trail making its way back to India after a gap of eight years to Rolls Royce launching its first electric vehicle – the Spectre, here's a lowdown on all that happened in the world of auto this week.

India's passenger vehicle exports up 2%

India’s passenger vehicle export went up by 2 percent over the previous quarter with Maruti Suzuki exporting over 1.31 lakh vehicles in the time period.

Ather Energy raised $50 million

Hero MotoCorp-backed EV two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy raised $50 million in a new investing round. The round was led by existing investor Caladium Investment, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Tata Motors to supply 2000 EVs to fleet aggregator

Tata Motors signed an agreement with Evera , a fleet aggregator, to deliver 2,000 units of the XPRES-T EVs. The electric sedan was launched in 2021.

Rolls-Royce unveiled the world's most expensive electric car

Rolls-Royce unveiled its first electric vehicle – the Spectre. This two-door electric coupe is powered by a powerful V12 engine, with its looks being inspired by the non-electric Phantom Coupe.

Nissan’s X-Trail SUV showcased in India

Nissan X-Trail has been spotted for testing on Indian roads recently. The SUV comes with signature Nissan exteriors including the V-motion grille and the free-floating roof.