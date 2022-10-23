Auto This Week: Rolls-Royce released world’s most expensive EV, Nissan shows X-Trail in India, and more 

Mini
Nissan’s X-Trail made its way back to India after a gap of eight years. The company is testing the SUV to determine the feasibility of bringing the SUV to Indian roads in the future. Along with X-Trail, Nissan also unveiled the Nissan Qashqai and the Nissan Juke. At the same time, Rolls Royce has launched its first electric vehicle – the Spectre.
From Nissan’s X-Trail making its way back to India after a gap of eight years to Rolls Royce launching its first electric vehicle – the Spectre, here's a lowdown on all that happened in the world of auto this week.
India's passenger vehicle exports up 2%
India’s passenger vehicle export went up by 2 percent over the previous quarter with Maruti Suzuki exporting over 1.31 lakh vehicles in the time period.
Ather Energy raised $50 million
Hero MotoCorp-backed EV two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy raised $50 million in a new investing round. The round was led by existing investor Caladium Investment, sources told CNBC-TV18.
Tata Motors to supply 2000 EVs to fleet aggregator
Tata Motors signed an agreement with Evera, a fleet aggregator, to deliver 2,000 units of the XPRES-T EVs. The electric sedan was launched in 2021.
Rolls-Royce unveiled the world's most expensive electric car
Rolls-Royce unveiled its first electric vehicle – the Spectre. This two-door electric coupe is powered by a powerful V12 engine, with its looks being inspired by the non-electric Phantom Coupe.
Nissan’s X-Trail SUV showcased in India
Nissan X-Trail has been spotted for testing on Indian roads recently. The SUV comes with signature Nissan exteriors including the V-motion grille and the free-floating roof.
