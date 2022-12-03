Homeauto news

Auto This Week: Car sales surged in November, special edition TVS Apache launched and more

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 3, 2022 8:49:13 AM IST (Published)

From November auto sales to TVS Motors launching a special edition of its immensely popular TVS Apache bike, the auto sector was buzzing this week. Here are the other headlines that you need to know about the world of auto from the past week.

Easing supply-side constraints and continuing demand has meant that vehicle sales volume remains strong. Indian automakers sold 310,807 vehicles in November. That is the sixth straight month where auto sales have been above 300,000. In other news, TVS Motor Company has launched a special edition of its immensely popular TVS Apache bike.

Here are the other headlines that you need to know about the world of auto from the past week:


November Auto Sales

With a 31.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in vehicle sales, November was another strong month for auto manufacturers. Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Mahindra and Tata Motors remained the three biggest brands in the country. However, two-wheeler sales remained volatile.

Govt proposes mandatory non-renewal of old vehicles

The government has introduced a new proposal to mandatorily not renew the registration of vehicles that are older than 15 years. The new proposal will be applicable from April 2023. Buses and vehicles of corporations, transport departments, and all vehicles belonging to the government that are 15 years or older will be scrapped.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V 2023 special edition launched

TVS rolled out the 2023 Special Edition of its popular motorcycle 160 4V Apache RTR equipped with a host of features. The special edition motorcycle is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and is available at its dealerships across the country. The bike will be available in Matte Black and Pearl White tints with dual-tone seats.

Ferrari's F1 team boss resigns

Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal boss Mattia Binotto resigned after a disappointing season. It was reported earlier that Binotto had decided to quit after a loss of confidence by Chairman John Elkann.

Also Read: Nov auto sales: Car sales sees a record high, 2-wheeler wholesale still lower than retail numbers — see how auto firms fared
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
