Auto This Week: Mercedes-Benz’s unveils new AMG GLC SUV, Hero Xtreme 200S 4V launched and more

3 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 22, 2023 7:54:43 PM IST (Published)

Mercedes-Benz unveiled its new AMG GLC SUV, while Kia’s new Seltos starts at Rs 10.89 lakh.

The auto industry saw some major launches and new announcements in the third week of July. Mercedes-Benz unveiled its new AMG GLC SUV, while Kia India announced the launch of Seltos at a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh. Tata Motors also launched a new variant of the Altroz with additional features.

Here’s a look at some of the top automotive stories this week:


Tata launches new variant of Altroz

Tata Motors has launched two new Altroz models, the XM and XM(S), with starting prices of Rs 6.90 lakh and Rs 7.35 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom Delhi). The XM(S) model includes an electronic sunroof, making it the most affordable car in its segment that offers this feature. The new models are also powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine with a manual transmission. They also have steering-mounted controls, an adjustable driver seat, electrically adjustable and folding ORVMs, an R16 full wheel cover, and a premium-looking dashboard.

Mercedes-Benz unveils new AMG GLC SUV

This week, Mercedes-Benz introduced its new AMG GLC SUV, which has been updated in terms of style and technology. The SUV also has a powerful hybrid engine with a performance rating of 680 hp. Mercedes will launch the new-generation GLC SUV in India on August 9. Currently, bookings for the SUV have already begun for a token fee of Rs 1.5 lakh. The SUV starts at nearly Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Launched

India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has launched a new Xtreme 200S 4V bike. This new motorbike starts at Rs 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and features an improved engine, gear ratios, and colour schemes. It also has capabilities such as smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara with new AVAS safety feature

Maruti Suzuki has added the Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) to the Grand Vitara's list of safety features. This new feature is only available on the SUV's hybrid models. The company has also raised the price of hybrid models by up to Rs 4,000. The system informs drivers and pedestrians on the road by issuing a low-level, continuous sound alert within a five-foot range.

New Kia Seltos launched

Kia India announced the launch of an improved version of the mid-sized SUV Seltos in the nation, with starting prices ranging from Rs 10.89-19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Seltos comes with advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) level 2, top-notch safety features, and innovative technology. Last week, Kia received 13,424 bookings for the new Seltos on the first day of opening the pre-booking process.

Tags

newsWeekly Auto wrap

