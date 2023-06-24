Auto This Week: Mercedes-Benz launches new AMG SL 55; Maruti begins bookings for ‘Invicto’ and more

This week, in the two-wheeler market, KTM launched the updated version of the Duke 200 while Komaki launched its latest SE electric scooter.

From Mercedes Benz’s AMG SL 55 to KTM’s updated Duke 200, the week saw quite a few new releases in the automobile sector. India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki opened bookings for its MPV Invicto while Komaki unveiled its new electric scooter.

Here’s a look at the top updates that made headlines in the world of automobiles:

Maruti Suzuki is set to launch its most expensive and the first premium MPV, the Invicto, in the Indian market on July 5. The company has started pre-bookings for the car, and customers can book it at any NEXA showroom for an amount of Rs 25,000 or by logging on to NEXA’s website.

KTM has rolled out the new 2023 KTM Duke 200 in India. The new version now comes with an LED headlamp and as before, it is powered by a 199.5cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that puts out 25 BHP and 19.2 Nm of torque. There has been a slight increase in price too as the bike is now priced at Rs 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Mercedes added to its line-up of the SL series which dates back to 1954. The SL55 AMG features a 2-door design with a retractable fabric roof. The new addition will be the latest of Mercedes-Benz’s new flagship convertible sports cars. The SL 55 AMG has been introduced at a starting at Rs 2.35 crore (ex-showroom, India).

Komaki launches SE electric scooter

Komaki introduced the upgraded SE electric scooter with more tech and features at a starting price of Rs 96,968 (ex-showroom). The SE e-scooter now uses LiFePO4 (lithium iron phosphate) battery and comes with three engine modes with an optional Komaki SE Sport Performance Upgrade.