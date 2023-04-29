A look at the new launches by top car brands and other major developments in the auto and car segment this week.

Maruti Suzuki launched its new model, Fronx SUV in five variants whereas MG Motor India came up with its second electric vehicle, MG Comet, which is considered to be the most affordable electric car in India. Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the latest edition of its luxury sedan, the 2024 E-Class.

McLaren also revealed its latest supercar, the 750S, in both Coupe and Hardtop Convertible body styles. BMW discontinued three variants of its luxury sedan 5 Series and at the same time updated its 6 Series GT range.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Fronx SUV at a starting price of Rs 7.46 lakh for the base Sigma variant and goes up to Rs. 13.13 lakh for the top-of-the-line Alpha turbo variant. It is available in 5 trims —Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha — and with two engine options: a 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-pet petrol engine and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The Fronx is equipped with features like LED projector headlamps, a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless entry and go, rear parking sensors, and more.

MG Comet EV

MG Motor India has launched its second electric vehicle, the MG Comet EV, with an introductory starting price of Rs 7.98 lakh, making it India's most affordable electric car. The car is equipped with a 17.3kWh battery that has an ARAI-certified range of 230km and an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. It comes with a 3.3kW onboard charger that takes seven hours to charge the battery fully. The Comet EV features a single electric motor that develops 42hp and 110Nm of torque, powering the rear wheels via an automatic gearbox. With dimensions of 2,974mm in length, 1,505mm in width, and 1,640mm in height, the car is smaller than the Alto K10.

Mercedes-Benz E Class

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the latest edition of its luxury sedan, the 2024 E-Class, which is the company's last new combustion engine model. The sedan is longer than its predecessor and features design elements borrowed from the larger S-Class. The active radiator grille and flush-fitting door handle help to reduce drag and boost drive efficiency. The interiors include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.4-inch touchscreen infotainment display, with the option for a super screen. Safety systems such as active blind-spot and brake assist, and automated valet parking are also included in the latest edition.

McLaren 750S

McLaren has unveiled its latest supercar, the 750S, in both Coupe and Hardtop Convertible body styles. The vehicle features carbon fibre monocoque construction and the lightest wheels ever fitted as standard on a series-production McLaren. Its twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine produces 750PS and 800Nm, allowing the car to accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 2.8 seconds. The 750S comes with the newest generation of McLaren's linked-hydraulic suspension, PCC III, and a brake upgrade is available. The vehicle lift system is operated by a single button and raises the front of the car in just four seconds.

BMW 6 Series GT updated with the new model

BMW has updated its 6 Series GT range and discontinued three variants, likely to upgrade to Bharat Stage (BS) 6 Phase 2 norms. The discontinued variants are the 620d Luxury Line, 630i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition, and the 630d M Sport. The company has also raised the price of the BMW 6 Series 630i M Sport by Rs 2 lakh. The updated range now only includes the 620d guise, which is powered by a 2.0-litre engine offering 190bhp and 400Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

BMW discontinues three variants of the 5 Series in India

BMW India has discontinued three variants of its luxury sedan — 520d Luxury Line, 530d M Sport, and 50 Jahre M Edition — the 5 Series, leaving only two variants - the 530i M Sport and the 520d M Sport - on offer. The 530i M Sport has undergone a price hike of approximately Rs 90,000 due to the implementation of the latest BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms. The current 5 Series will soon be replaced by the next-generation model.