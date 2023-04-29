A look at the new launches by top car brands and other major developments in the auto and car segment this week.

Maruti Suzuki launched its new model, Fronx SUV in five variants whereas MG Motor India came up with its second electric vehicle, MG Comet, which is considered to be the most affordable electric car in India. Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the latest edition of its luxury sedan, the 2024 E-Class.

McLaren also revealed its latest supercar, the 750S, in both Coupe and Hardtop Convertible body styles. BMW discontinued three variants of its luxury sedan 5 Series and at the same time updated its 6 Series GT range.

