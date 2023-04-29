English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsAuto this week: Maruti Suzuki Fronx launched, BMW discontinues three 5 Series variants and more

Auto this week: Maruti Suzuki Fronx launched, BMW discontinues three 5 Series variants and more

Auto this week: Maruti Suzuki Fronx launched, BMW discontinues three 5 Series variants and more
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 29, 2023 12:53:09 PM IST (Published)

A look at the new launches by top car brands and other major developments in the auto and car segment this week.

Maruti Suzuki launched its new model, Fronx SUV in five variants whereas MG Motor India came up with its second electric vehicle, MG Comet, which is considered to be the most affordable electric car in India. Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the latest edition of its luxury sedan, the 2024 E-Class.

Recommended Articles

View All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


McLaren also revealed its latest supercar, the 750S, in both Coupe and Hardtop Convertible body styles. BMW discontinued three variants of its luxury sedan 5 Series and at the same time updated its 6 Series GT range.
Here’s a look at the new launches by top car brands and other major developments in the auto and car segment this week:
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X