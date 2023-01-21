Auto This Week: Maruti recalls 17000 cars over airbag issue, Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure launched and more

Tata Motors slashed the price of its Nexon EV by up to Rs 85,000. The week also saw multiple major launches. All this and more in the auto news you need to know this week.

The country’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki recalled thousands of vehicles due to faulty airbags. The carmaker recalled over 17,000 units of Alto K10, S-Presso, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Eeco, and Baleno that had a faulty air bag controller.

Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure launched

British luxury carmaker Bentley has launched the extended wheelbase edition for its luxury SUV, the Bentley Bentayga Azure. The new car has been priced starting at Rs 6 crore for the base edition and from Rs 6.5 crore for the Azure trim. The SUV comes with a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that can output 550PS and 770Nm of torque.

Hyundai launches 2023 model Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai has launched the 2023 facelift for its popular Grand i10 Nios. Priced at Rs 5.69 lakh, the car brings several design changes and upgrades. The new Grand i10 goes up against the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Tata Tiago in the premium hatchback segment.

Tata Motors cuts Nexon EV prices by up to Rs 85,000

Automaker Tata Motors reduced the prices for most of its Nexon EV variants. The price for the most affordable Tata Nexon EV, which offers a claimed range of 312 km, has been dropped by Rs 50,000 to Rs 14.49 lakh. The biggest drop seen in prices was Rs 85,000 for the Nexon EV, Max XZ+ Lux, which comes with a 7.2kW battery pack.

Maruti Suzuki recalls over 17,000 cars

Maruti Suzuki announced that it will be recalling 17,362 units of its different models like Alto K10, S-Presso, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Eeco, and Baleno to inspect and replace the faulty airbag controller. The affected models were manufactured between December 8, 2022 and January 12, 2023. The company believed there was a possible defect in the airbag controller. The fault controller could result in the non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners during car crashes.

Mahindra launches SUV ‘XUV 400’

Mahindra launched its latest SUV, the XUV 400 this week. Bookings for the car will open on January 26. XUV 400 is the first EV SUV launched by the company which is quickly growing to dominate the SUV segment in the country. The XUV 400 has been offered at an introductory price of Rs 15.99 lakh.