Auto This Week: Maruti posts 334% jump in standalone net profit, sells 1.92 lakh cars during festive season

Standalone revenues at Rs 29,931 crore were in line with the CNBC-TV18 Poll estimates of Rs 29,590 crore. Revenues were up 44 percent on a year-on-year basis

Maruti Suzuki India reported a 334 percent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 2,061.5 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, against Rs 475.3 crore in the same period last year.

Earnings of the country’s largest carmaker were affected by higher commodity prices and chip shortage concerns in the year-ago period.

CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted the carmaker would post a net profit at around Rs 1,847 crore.

Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki said it had sold 1.92 lakh cars during the festive season from September 26 to the end of Diwali festivities on October 26.

The auto industry is estimated to have 4 lakh units during the period, Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer at Maruti Suzuki, said.

“Last year the deliveries for Maruti were about 1.37 lakh, so that is a more-than 40 percent growth,” Srivastava told CNBC-TV18.

WagonR, Baleno, Swift and Brezza were among the top selling vehicles during this period.

“We are anticipating, on a year-on-year basis, an excellent figure,” Manish Raj Singhania, president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), said in an interview with CNBC-TV18. However, the industry body believes two-wheelers and tractor sales will do better only when rural areas start delivering.