    Auto This Week: Maruti posts 334% jump in standalone net profit, sells 1.92 lakh cars during festive season

    auto

    IST (Published)
    Standalone revenues at Rs 29,931 crore were in line with the CNBC-TV18 Poll estimates of Rs 29,590 crore. Revenues were up 44 percent on a year-on-year basis

    Maruti Suzuki India reported a 334 percent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 2,061.5 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, against Rs 475.3 crore in the same period last year.

    Earnings of the country’s largest carmaker were affected by higher commodity prices and chip shortage concerns in the year-ago period.

    CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted the carmaker would post a net profit at around Rs 1,847 crore.

    Standalone revenues at Rs 29,931 crore were in line with the CNBC-TV18 Poll estimates of Rs 29,590 crore. Revenues were up 44 percent on a year-on-year basis.

    Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki said it had sold 1.92 lakh cars during the festive season from September 26 to the end of Diwali festivities on October 26.

    The auto industry is estimated to have 4 lakh units during the period, Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer at Maruti Suzuki, said.

    “Last year the deliveries for Maruti were about 1.37 lakh, so that is a more-than 40 percent growth,” Srivastava told CNBC-TV18.

    WagonR, Baleno, Swift and Brezza were among the top selling vehicles during this period.

    Also read: Maruti Suzuki sells nearly 2 lakh cars this festive season

    “We are anticipating, on a year-on-year basis, an excellent figure,” Manish Raj Singhania, president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), said in an interview with CNBC-TV18. However, the industry body believes two-wheelers and tractor sales will do better only when rural areas start delivering.

    Also read: Festive demand check: Auto sector upshifts but rural demand still missing

    Meanwhile, in another fire incident, the rider of an e-scooter suffered serious injuries when his vehicle caught fire. The delivery associate of the online grocery shopping platform Big Basket jumped off his vehicle while in motion on noticing the fire. The incident took place near Sector 78, Noida on October 27. The scooter had burnt down by the time fire marshals arrived at the scene.

    Also read: Delivery associate in Noida ditches e-scooter mid-ride as it catches fire
