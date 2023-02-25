homeauto NewsAuto This Week: Maruti hikes Ignis price, Tesla returns to California, EV double deckers in Mumbai and more

Auto This Week: Maruti hikes Ignis price, Tesla returns to California, EV double-deckers in Mumbai and more

3 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 25, 2023 8:20:52 AM IST (Published)

Elon Musk had shifted the company's corporate HQ to Texas over its disagreements regarding regulations in California. 

The world of automobiles this week saw a few new launches apart from the highly awaited relaunch of the Bajaj Pulsar 220F. Internationally, electric carmaker Tesla seems to have made up with the US state of California with the company establishing its engineering HQ in the state. Back home, Mumbai’s famous transit system will now be counting double-decker electric vehicles among its many options.

Recommended Articles

View All

Green Push: Here's how India can make its energy transition through trade policies

Feb 27, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Retail market participation down after COVID boom but is the interest over?

Feb 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Meet Ravin Jain, the new Indian-origin head of strategy at Ferrari F1, who has an uphill task on hand

Feb 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Breakfast of heavyweights at G20 — Shaktikanta Das, Jerome Powell and other central bank governors get in a huddle

Feb 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Maruti Suzuki hikes the price of Ignis


The country’s biggest automaker has announced that it will hike the price of its urban hatchback Ignis. Maruti Suzuki will increase the price of the car by as much as Rs 27,000 effective February 24, 2023. The hike comes along with new safety features.

Tesla announces engineering headquarters in California

Nearly three years after his explosive disagreement with Californian officials over COVID-19 regulations, eccentric billionaire Elon Musk announced that Tesla will turn its Fremont, California, manufacturing unit into an engineering HQ. Musk had shifted the company's corporate HQ to Texas over its disagreements regarding regulations in California.

Also read: Olectra Greentech surges 20% after hydrogen bus desk with Reliance

India's first electric double-decker bus starts service 

Mumbai’s civic body Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has started the first electric double-decker air-conditioned bus in the city. The civic body has fewer than 50 diesel-run double-decker buses and will be inducting 900 new AC double-decker e-buses by end of 2023. BEST has hired 200 buses on a wet lease from Switch Mobility, the electric vehicle arm of Ashok Leyland.

Maruti Suzuki to export Jimny and Fronx SUVs to Australia 

Maruti Suzuki will be exporting its newly launched 5-door sports utility vehicle (SUV) Jimny to international markets like Australia. The company will also be sending its crossover coupe Fronx to the international markets. Both cars were unveiled at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023.

Formula One to launch F1 TV in India

Looking to capture the latent interest in motorsports in India, Formula One will be launching its TV streaming product F1 TV in the country. The platform will give viewers access to cameras mounted on the cars of 20 drivers along with the traditional broadcast feed for all race weekends.

Bajaj Auto brings back Pulsar 220F 

Bajaj Auto reintroduced its iconic bike, Pulsar 220F, starting from Rs 1,39,686 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Bajaj Auto has started accepting bookings for the new Pulsar 220F with deliveries set to begin by end of February 2023. The new 2023 Pulsar 220F still retains its impressive looks with little to no differences from previous models.

Also read: Audi to set up a factory in US to take advantage of IRA subsidies, says CEO Markus Duesmann
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

autoBESTMaruti SuzukiTesla

Previous Article

Overdrive | New Kawasaki Ninja 650 road test, entry-level SUV pick and more

Next Article

Uber urges Delhi govt to initiate dialogue over electric bike-taxi plan