By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Auto This Week: As expected, it was mood electric in the auto space this past week with M&M and Ola in the thick of action. Meanwhile, Maruti smuggled in a completely redesigned entry-level Alto priced at Rs 3.99-5.83 lakh (ex-showroom).

Independence Day marked a day of big announcements for major automobile manufacturers. Here’s a weekly wrap-up to bring you up to speed.

Mahindra & Mahindra unveils INGLO platform for EVs

Indian automobile major Mahindra and Mahindra unveiled its new automobile platform for electric vehicles, the Indian Global (INGLO) on August 15. It is based on a modular skateboard, a vehicular platform for electric vehicles that houses batteries, electric motors and other electronic components. The platform will be using components using Volkswagen's modular electric drive matrix (MEB).

M&M announces 5 new electric SUVs and design studio

Along with the announcement of its new EV platform, the OEM also announced five electric vehicles using the platform — XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. The vehicles will be part of the two new EV brands, XUV and the all-new Born Electric (BE). The company also opened its new Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) studio in Oxfordshire, UK.

Ola announces it first electric car

Ola Electric Mobility, which entered the EV space just last year, announced plans to launch its first electric car by 2024. The company claims that the EV will have an impressive range of 500 km and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in four seconds. The company’s S1 electric scooter was also launched at a price of Rs 99,999 on August 15. The EV scooter is built on the same platform as the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter.

Maruti Suzuki unveils new Alto K10

Amid a flurry of SUV releases, the country’s biggest automaker unveiled its latest model in the hatchback segment. Maruti Suzuki unveiled the new Alto K10, which features a complete redesign and will be packed with an all-new BS6 engine option. The entry-level car is priced at Rs 3.99-5.83 lakh (ex-showroom).