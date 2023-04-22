Auto this week: Launch of Lexus RX SUV, Lamborghini Urus S and booking opens for Tata Altroz iCNG

This week the auto industry witnessed mostly the launch of luxurious cars in India. Here's a lowdown on all the auto news this week.

This week the auto industry witnessed mostly the launch of luxurious cars in India. Lexus has launched its 2023 RX SUV in India in two variants, priced at Rs 95.80 lakh and Rs 1.18 crore respectively. Tata Motors has started accepting bookings for its upcoming Altroz iCNG, the first CNG-powered car in India to feature the company's Twin Cylinder CNG technology. Lamborghini has launched its Urus S SUV in India, priced at Rs 4.18 crore.

Lexus 2023 RX SUV

Luxury SUV Lexus’s latest version 2023 RX SUV arrived on Indian shores this week. Available in two variants - RX350h Luxury and RX500h F-Sport+ – the SUV features a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto and a panoramic sunroof. The RX350h Luxury variant is priced at INR 95.80 lakh and the RX500h F-Sport+ is priced at Rs 1.18 crore.

Lamborghini Urus S

Lamborghini has launched the Urus S , the second model in its Urus line-up, priced at Rs 4.18 crore (ex-showroom, India). The luxury SUV comes with the same cosmetic upgrades as the Performance and features the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The Urus S claimed to sprint from 0-100kph in 3.5 seconds and has six different drive modes.

Tata Altroz iCNG

Tata Motors is accepting bookings for its upcoming Altroz iCNG , the first CNG-powered car in India to feature the company's twin-cylinder CNG technology. The car is expected to cost nearly Rs 1 lakh more than its petrol counterpart and will compete with Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza. It will be available in XE, XM+, XZ, and XZ+ trims, with the top-spec trim featuring a 7.0-inch touchscreen, sunroof, 16-inch alloy wheels, and rear AC vents.

TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition

TVS Motor launched the TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition scooter in the Philippines, which features LED headlamps, hazard lamps, and a SmartXonnectTM system that connects the rider's smartphone to the fully digital instrument cluster.

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry mini truck

Maruti Suzuki launched the upgraded version of its Super Carry mini truck in India, which is available in CNG deck, gasoline deck, and gasoline cab chassis variants. The mini truck is powered by a 1.2L Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT 4-cylinder engine, mated to an upgraded five-speed manual transmission. The ex-showroom price starts at Rs 5.15 lakh and goes up to Rs 6.30 lakh.