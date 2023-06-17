Auto this week: Launch of Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, Honda Dio 2023 and more

This week, the German automaker Volkswagen unveiled the special editions and new variants of the Virtus sedan and Taigun SUV.

This week the automotive industry witnessed a few exciting launches from the top bike brands and carmakers in the country. The two-wheeler market was buzzing with the launch of the Hero Xtreme 160 4V, Honda Dio 2023 and Honda Unicorn 2023. On the other hand, Volkswagen unveiled the new variants and special editions of the Viruts and Taigun SUVs.

Here’s a look at the top stories of the week from the world of auto:

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V premium bike launched

Hero MotoCorp launched the new Xtreme 160R 4V motorcycle on Wednesday, June 14. The new premium bike features an E20 compliant 163cc BS-VI engine that provides a max power output of 16.9 Ps.

The bike comes in three variants of Standard, Connected 2.0, and Pro, priced at Rs 1,27,300, Rs 1,32,800 and Rs 1,36,500, respectively (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Honda Unicorn 2023 launched at a price of Rs 1,09,800

Honda unveiled the updated 2023 model of Honda Unicorn, which is now OBD2 regulations compliant, at a starting price of Rs 1,09,800.

The new Honda Unicorn is powered by a 160cc, air-cooled engine which puts out max power of 13.27 bhp and peak torque of 14.58Nm at 5,500 rpm.

It comes with a self-starter option along with a kick start variant.

Honda Dio 2023

Honda also rolled out the OBD2-compliant Honda Dio 2023 in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs 70,211 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The scooter now features the Honda Smart Key System and an OBD-2-compliant 110cc PGM-FI eSP engine mated to an automatic transmission.

Special editions of Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun unveiled

Volkswagen unveiled the new variants of the Virtus and Taigun and exclusive editions as a part of the GT Edge Limited Collection.

The new models include the Virtus GT Plus Manual, Taigun GT DSG and Taigun GT Plus Manual. The new variants fall in the price range of Rs 16.79-18.76 lakh.