Auto this week: Launch of Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, Honda Dio 2023 and more

This week, the German automaker Volkswagen unveiled the special editions and new variants of the Virtus sedan and Taigun SUV.
This week the automotive industry witnessed a few exciting launches from the top bike brands and carmakers in the country. The two-wheeler market was buzzing with the launch of the Hero Xtreme 160 4V, Honda Dio 2023 and Honda Unicorn 2023. On the other hand, Volkswagen unveiled the new variants and special editions of the Viruts and Taigun SUVs.
Here’s a look at the top stories of the week from the world of auto:
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V premium bike launched