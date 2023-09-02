Auto This Week: Launch of Hero Motocorp Karizma XMR, Toyota Rumion, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and more

This week saw some of the most exciting launches in the automobile world. From Lexus opening the booking of the second-gen LM MPV to Hero Motocorp launching the all-new Karzima XMR, a few top brands introduced much-anticipated new vehicles and two-wheelers in India this week.

Here’s a look at the top launches in the automobile sector this week:

Bookings open for Lexus’ second-gen LM MPV:

In India, Lexus introduced its second-generation LM MPV, a sibling model to the Toyota Vellfire. The new Lexus LM is made on Toyota's GA-K modular platform, which is shared with the Toyota Vellfire and other Toyota-Lexus vehicles. The front incorporates Lexus' large grille, elegant LED headlamps, and fog lamp housings coated in satin silver. For comparison, the Vellfire is priced between Rs 1.20 crore and Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom), so expect the LM to be more expensive.

Toyota Rumion launched at Rs 10.29 lakh: Toyota has launched the Rumion, which is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, in the Indian market. The newly launched car has a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 103 BHP and 138 Nm of torque. The Rumion comes in six different variants, with pricing ranging from Rs 10.29 lakh to Rs 13.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield launched all-new Bullet 350: Eicher Motors has launched the all-new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 this week. The motorcycle’s price starts at Rs 1.73 lakh and it comes in three different variants. The winged insignia on the fuel tank featuring Royal Enfield's iconic crown logo and the brand's famous Madras Stripes are standard on all three variants.

KTM unveils upgraded 390 Duke: KTM has completely redesigned its single-cylinder Duke series, with the 390 Duke receiving the most substantial improvements. The bike is powered by a brand-new 399cc single-cylinder LC4c engine. Some of the significant changes include a new 5-inch TFT display, selectable ride modes, and a larger track screen. It comes in two colour options: ceramic white and electronic orange.

Hero Karizma XMR: Hero has launched its all-new Karizma XMR. It is only available in one model and three colours. The Hero Karizma XMR is driven by a 210cc BS6 engine that produces 25.15 horsepower and 20.4 Nm of torque. The latest 200-cc product, the Karizma XMR, has an introductory price of Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).