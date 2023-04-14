Auto This Week: Lamborghini Urus S, Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E launch in India and more

2 Min(s) Read
Mercedes-Benz India launched its flagship four-door coupe, the AMG GT 63 S E-Performance in India for Rs 3.3 crore (ex-showroom). The car is touted as the most powerful production car ever from Mercedes.
The auto industry saw some of the top luxury automakers introducing their latest performance vehicles in the Indian market this week. This week Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Lamborghini launched the Urus S in the Indian market while German automotive giant Mercedes introduced plug-in hybrid, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance in India.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen
Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance
Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge
Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war
Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Here are the top stories, launches and updates of this week from the world of automotive.
Lamborghini Urus S launched in India
Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Lamborghini launched the Urus S, which is placed below the top end Urus Performante in the line-up. The Urus S starts at a price of Rs 4.18 crore (ex-showroom) in India.
Lamborghini’s latest offering is the customisation-oriented version of the Urus line-up, which was launched in global markets in September last year.
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance launched in India
Mercedes-Benz India launched its flagship four-door coupe, the AMG GT 63 S E-Performance in India for Rs 3.3 crore (ex-showroom). The car is touted as the most powerful production car ever from Mercedes.
It is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, paired with an electric motor which puts out 831 BHP of power and 1,470 Nm torque. The car has a top speed of 316 km/h and can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds as per Mercedes.
It features a 6.1 kWh battery as well which allows it to run in the pure-EV mode for 12 km at up to 130 km/h.
Ashok Leyland’s e-marketplace for used commercial vehicles launched
Ashok Leyland announced its e-marketplace 'Re-AL', an online platform for used commercial vehicles. The new venture from the commercial vehicles maker will allow customers to exchange used vehicles and upgrade to new Ashok Leyland commercial vehicles while sellers can also list their vehicles for liquidation on the platform.
Limited editions of Skoda Slavia and Kushaq launched in India
Skoda launched the Kushaq Lava Blue Edition and Slavia Anniversary Edition, both exclusively powered by the 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine, in the Indian market this week.
The manual variant of the Slavia Anniversary Edition costs Rs 17.28 lakh, the automatic version costs Rs 18.68 lakh and the manual Kushaq Lava Blue Edition costs Rs 17.99 lakh, while the automatic variant costs Rs 19.19 lakh.
(Edited by : Vivek Dubey)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!