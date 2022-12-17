Auto This Week: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato unveiled in India; Cars to get expensive from Jan 2023 and more

This week witnessed some of the biggest launches in the world of automotive by the top car and bike makers.

This week witnessed the launch of the luxury supercar Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato in India and the announcement of an awaited update of the Ola S1 and S1 pro. There was also a setback for carmaker Maruti as some of its popular cars scored low in the Global NCAP crash tests.

Here’s a look at the top automotive stories of this week.

Maruti cars scored a 1-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test

The Maruti Swift, Ignis, S Presso performed poorly in the recent Global NCAP crash test which evaluated safety as per the more stringent protocols introduced in July 2022.

The three cars from Maruti Suzuki were given a 1-star safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection in the NCAP crash test. read more

Cars to get expensive in 2023

Leading carmakers including Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, and Maruti Suzuki are set to hike the prices of vehicles from January 2023.

read more. While for Maruti the increase in price increase would vary for different models and for Tata the hike will affect commercial and electric vehicles.

Mahindra Scorpio-N scored 5 stars in Global NCAP rating

Mahindra Scorpio-N has scored a perfect five-star rating in Global NCAP’s safety test to join the league safest SUVs in India. As per the results, the Scorpio-N scored five stars rating under the adult occupant protection category, and three stars in the child occupant protection category, as per a Livemint report.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato unveiled in India

Luxury car maker Lamborghini launched the Huracan Sterrato in India at a starting price of Rs 4.61 crore (ex-showroom). Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is the off-road variant of the Lamborghini V10 and only 1,499 units of this special edition limited-run model will be manufactured.