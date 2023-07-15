This week saw some major launches with Hyundai launching its most affordable SUV, Exter, and Honda introducing its Dio 125 scooter.

The auto industry saw some major launches and new updates in the second week of July. Hyundai launched its most affordable SUV Exter, while New Honda Dio 125 scooter was launched in India. Kia also saw a record booking for its new Seltos on the first day of launch.

Here is a look at some of the top automotive stories of this week:

Hyundai Exter Launch

Hyundai has introduced the Exter , its smallest and most economical SUV, with prices ranging from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.32 lakh (ex-showroom). It is built on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura and is offered in five trim levels with both petrol and CNG fuel options. For the Exter, the firm has received over 11,000 bookings.

Honda Dio 125 Launch

The Japanese automotive giant on Thursday launched a new scooter, Honda Dio 125 in India. The new scooter is priced at Rs 83,400 for the regular variant and Rs 91,300 for the Smart variant (ex-showroom, Delhi). It also comes with a Honda Smart Key which has an H-Smart technology. This technology includes features such as Smart Find, Smart Unlock, and Smart Start. According to the firm, the new Smart Safe feature, with an immobiliser system that only allows a registered key to start the engine, helps prevent theft.

BMW X5 gets a new facelift

BMW has launched a revised version of the premium SUV, X5 . The updated version of the X5 facelift will have cosmetic modifications, additional features, and mild-hybrid technology for both petrol and diesel engines. The car comes with a starting price of Rs 93.90 lakh (ex-showroom price, India). The SUV will be available in two models- xLine and M Sport.

Kia Seltos gets a record booking on the first day

Kia India announced that it has received a record 13,424 bookings for the new facelift version of the Seltos on the first day of opening the bookings. The company launched the new version on July 4 and opened their booking from July 14. Existing Kia Seltos owners can generate a K-code that can be used for priority delivery of the facelift version.

MG ZS EV with new safety update

The safety suite of the MG ZS EV has been enhanced with 17 advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) capabilities, all of which are exclusive to the electric SUV's new range-topping edition.