Auto This Week: Hyundai Aura facelift launch, XUV400 bookings open and more

Mahindra & Mahindra opened the booking for the recently launched XUV400 this week. French automaker Citroen also opened the bookings for its competing e-SUV, the eC3, in India. The e-SUV is the electric version of the Citroen C3.
Here are the big headlines in the world of auto from last week.
Hyundai Aura facelift
South Korean automobile manufacturer Hyundai launched the facelift for its Aura sedan in India. The compact sedan is being offered at an introductory price of Rs 6.29 lakh with the top-end variant being sold for Rs 8.87 lakh. Hyundai Aura will now come equipped with tech and safety features like automatic headlamps, TPMS and up to six airbags.
Citroen eC3 opens for booking
French automaker Citroen has started accepting bookings for its first all-electric offering ‘eC3’ in India. The new electric vehicle (EV) can be pre-booked for a token amount of Rs 25,000 and will be available in two variants - Live and Feel. The e-SUV is expected to launch in February with an estimated price tag of Rs 10-12 lakh in India.
M&M opens booking for XUV400
Mahindra & Mahindra opened the booking for the recently launched XUV400 this week. The company has set the booking price at Rs 21,000. The e-SUV launched with an introductory price of Rs 15.99 lakh. The introductory prices are applicable on the first 5,000 bookings for the two variants of the XUV400.
New Mahindra Bolero Limited Edition introduced
Mahindra has introduced a new version of its sports utility vehicle (SUV) Bolero called the Neo Limited Edition, which is priced at Rs 50,000 less than the top variant, the 'N10 (O)' at Rs 11,49,900. The Neo Limited Edition will come with features like roof rails, fog lights, headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, and a spare wheel cover painted in a Deep Silver shade.
Porsche launches 718 Cayman GT4 RS in India
German sports automobile manufacturer Porsche has launched its track-focused flagship car, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS in India. Priced at Rs 2.54 crore, the sports car can reach 0 to 100kmph in just 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 315 kmph.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
