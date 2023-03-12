Auto This Week: Hyundai Alcazar facelift launch, Mercedes-Benz price hike and more

While Mahindra has announced a price hike for its popular XUV300 model, car buyers looking for discounts will be pleased to know that several automakers are continuing their promotional offers in March.

The auto industry saw a slew of announcements from top carmakers. South Korean manufacturer Hyundai has launched its latest offering, the Alcazar, while Mahindra has announced a price hike for its popular XUV300 model. Meanwhile, car buyers looking for discounts will be pleased to know that several automakers are continuing their promotional offers in March.

Here's a closer look at what's happening in the world of automobiles this week.

2023 Hyundai Alcazar launched

South Korean automobile giant has launched a facelift version of its premium 5-door sports utility vehicle (SUV), the Alcazar. According to Hyundai, the new SUV's 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine now produces 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of peak torque. The company is also offering a diesel variant. The newly updated Alcazar is now priced starting at a price of Rs 16.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV300 prices hiked

Homegrown carmaker Mahindra and Mahindra has increased the price of its entry-level SUV XUV300 by as much as Rs 22,000. The SUV now comes with RDE-compliant engines and can use ethanol-based fuel. The new RDE norms are set to come into effect from April 1.

Car discounts come with long waiting periods

Car buyers can still score discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on slow-moving models that manufacturers are offering to clear up their inventory. However, SUV enthusiasts will be disappointed as the discounts are far less for most models and other top-end variants.

Tesla's next-gen car to operate mostly autonomously

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the electric vehicle maker’s next-generation small car would be mostly working in autonomous mode. Musk’s statements are similar to his promise in 2020, when he said that a fully autonomous $25,000 electric car would be available by 2023. The company had also dropped the prices of its Model S and Model X cars by up to 9 percent in the US.

Aston Martin's F1 team might change its name to 'Awesome Martin'

With a stellar start in the 2023 F1 Season, the Aston Martin F1 racing team is looking at a potential rebrand to ‘Awesome Martin’. F1 legend Fernando Alonso, who recently joined the team, finished 3rd in the recently concluded Bahrain GP contributing to the 23 points that the team currently has.

Mercedes-Benz India to raise car prices by up to 12 lakh from April 1

German marque Mercedes-Benz is set to increase the prices of its vehicles by 5 percent, between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 12 lakh across different models. The revised prices will come into effect from April 1, 2023.