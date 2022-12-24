Auto this week: Hero MotoCorp’s new offering, Hyundai unveils Ioniq 5 in India and more

Homegrown car maker Tata Motors announced that it will raise the price of its cheapest electric vehicle Tiago.EV by up to four percent from January 2023. At present, the Tiago.EV is offered at starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

From the launch of Hero MotoCorp’s new variant of the premium bike ‘XPulse 200T 4Valve’ to the unveiling of Hyundai’s new flagship electric vehicle 'Ioniq 5' in India, a number of developments occurred this week. Here is a look at some of the latest stories from the auto industry.

Hero XPulse 200T 4Valve launched

World’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters Hero MotoCorp drove in a new variant of its premium bike ‘XPulse 200T 4Valve’ priced at Rs 1,25,726 (ex-showroom, Mumbai) on December 20. With the new launch, the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer plans to strengthen its commitment towards adding youthful and thrilling offerings to its premium portfolio. The new Hero XPulse 200T 4V has superior state-of-the-art technology. It is powered by a 200cc 4-Valve Oil Cooled Engine, which will offer 6 percent more power and 5 percent more torque, according to Hero MotoCorp.

Tata Motors pact

Tata Motors’ subsidiary TML Smart City Mobility Solutions entered into an agreement to supply, operate and maintain 921 electric buses for the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). The Tata Motors subsidiary will operate the 12-metre low-floor electric buses for 12 years. The BMTC order is a part of the larger agreement by Convergence Energy Services Limited.

Hyundai unveils Ioniq 5

South Korean car maker Hyundai unveiled its new flagship electric vehicle (EV), Ioniq 5, in India. The company has already launched pre-bookings for this new electric crossover for Rs 1 lakh. The car will be launched at the Auto Expo in January 2023. According to the company, the new Ioniq 5 will be assembled in India, unlike its cousin, the Kia EV6, which is imported as an entirely built unit (CBU). This will make the latest Hyundai EV slightly more affordable than the Kia counterpart. Hyundai will showcase its second model in the Ioniq range of electric vehicles (EVs), Ioniq 6, at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 in India.

Uno Minda collaboration

Auto component manufacturer Uno Minda is collaborating with Korea-based Asentec Co Ltd to design and develop wheel speed sensors in India. Asentec Co is the leading global supplier of automotive sensors and actuators.

Tiago.EV price hike

Homegrown car maker Tata Motors announced that it will raise the price of its cheapest electric vehicle Tiago.EV by up to four percent from January 2023. At present, the Tiago.EV is offered at starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Tiago.EV was launched earlier this year. Tata’s price hike was expected as the company had offered Tiago.EV at an introductory price to the first 10,000 customers and later extended the offer to 20,000 customers amid high demand from early buyers.