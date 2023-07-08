Auto this week: Harley-Davidson X440 India launch, Maruti Suzuki Invicto rolled out and more

This week has been a massive treat for all the bike lovers in the country as new bikes from top automakers like Harley Davidson and Triumph were launched at affordable prices in the country.

The first week of July has been an absolute treat for bike enthusiasts as some of the world’s top motorcycle makers rolled out their affordable offerings in the country. This week, Triumph launched its Speed 400 motorcycle which is built in collaboration with Bajaj, while Harley Davidson rolled out its most affordable offering the X440 in India in partnership with Hero Motocorp. In the four-wheeler market, Maruti Suzuki launched its most expensive offering, the Invicto MPV which is based on the Toyota Innova HyCross.

Here's a look at the top automotive stories of this week.

Harley-Davidson X440 India debut

The Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle which was revealed earlier this year in May, has been launched in the country at a starting price of Rs 2,29,000 (ex-showroom).

The most affordable bike in Harley-Davidson's line-up the bike has been co-developed with Hero MotoCorp . It is run by a 440cc engine, and features LED lighting, disc brakes, dual-channel ABS and more.

Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition unveiled

Skoda unveiled the Kushaq Matte Edition at a starting price of Rs 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

The car remains mechanically unchanged as it comes with the same 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engine, manual and automatic transmission options.

Maruti debuts its costliest product Invicto MPV

Maruti Suzuki added to its premium line-up with the launch of the Invicto, priced at Rs 24.79 lakh ex-showroom. This is the most expensive offering of the company, and it is a seven-seater hybrid multi-purpose vehicle based on the Toyota Innova HyCross.

Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X roll out in India

The Speed 400 comes at a starting price of Rs 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom) while the price of the Scrambler 400X will be announced later.

The Speed 400 is a modern-retro naked motorcycle which comes with a digital instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS,