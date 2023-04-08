Auto this week: From Hyundai’s new small SUV to Kia Carens MPV upgrade and more

As the BS6 phase 2 standards became effective, Honda officially discontinued the fourth-generation Honda City, Honda WR-V and the Honda Jazz this week.

Several cars were discontinued in the first week of April as BS6 phase 2 norms kicked in from the beginning of the month, while Kia upgraded its Carens MPV Luxury variant to comply with the norms. The first week of the month also indicated a promising year ahead for the Indian car market as the country’s top three car manufacturers — Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors — reported best-ever performances to date in terms of car dispatches to dealers in FY23.

Here is the list of all the newly-launched and discontinued vehicles this week:

Honda WR-V, Jazz And Fourth-gen City discontinued

As the BS6 phase 2 standards became effective, Honda officially discontinued the fourth-generation Honda City, Honda WR-V and the Honda Jazz this week. The Honda WR-V was first launched in 2017 whereas Honda Jazz made its debut in 2009.

Last month Honda Cars India launched its popular sixth-generation City compact sedan. It is available in petrol only option in four variants- SV, V, VX, and ZX trims.

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0

The Wrangler Magneto 3.0 electric SUV concept was unveiled by Jeep at the Easter Jeep Safari event in Moab, Utah, as its newest addition to the electrification strategy. This design includes an improved electric motor that produces an astonishing 650 horsepower at its peak.

The most recent Wrangler Magneto prototype, which Jeep has been testing for a while, shows the possibility of a battery-powered Wrangler.

Harley-Davidson Nightster edition

Along with the company's 120th-anniversary range, which includes the Pan America 1250 Special, Heritage Classic, Street Glide, and Road Glide, the American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson finally unveiled one of its much-anticipated Nightster models for Indian customers.

The newly-launched Nightster edition under the Sportster series will come in three variants of Nightster, Nightster Special and Sportster S.

Hyundai new small SUV

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) officially confirmed that a new small SUV is being developed exclusively for the Indian market and will be launched soon.

The next sub-compact SUV, codenamed the Ai3, will be based on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios platform.

Kia Carens MPV Luxury (O) variant

The Luxury (O) variant, a new top-tier Carens MPV model from Kia India, is available in automatic petrol and diesel engine choices. The manufacturer has updated its complete inventory to meet the recent BS6 Phase 2 emission rules.