Auto this week: From Honda launching Elevate to Hero MotoCorp hiking the price of VIDA VI

The automotive industry saw a few major developments this week with many top brands launching their new cars. Hero MotoCorp raised the prices of its e-scooter while Maruti Suzuki launched its Tour H1, which claimed to be India’s most fuel-efficient commercial hatchback. Honda Cars India also launched its much-anticipated SUV Elevate in India.
Here is a look at some of the top automotive stories of this week:
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki has finally released it's much talked about five-door Jimny SUV in India, with a starting price of Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec Jimny model has been priced at Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Jimny will be offered in two variants— Zeta and Alpha. The SUV is available with two transmission modes of 4-speed automatic and 5-speed manual. The vehicle is being marketed as a lifestyle SUV that will carry on NEXA's design philosophy of “Crafted Futurism.” Maruti Suzuki has already started delivery of its latest SUV, for which the pre-bookings were opened in January.
Maruti Suzuki H1
India's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has announced the Tour H1, a new entry-level commercial hatchback. The Tour H1 is being positioned as the most fuel-efficient entry-level commercial hatchback by Maruti Suzuki. The new Tour H1 will be available in three different colours— Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Granite Grey, and Arctic White.
The All-New Tour H1 is priced at Rs 4.8 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol model and Rs 5.7 lakh for the CNG variant.
Honda Elevate launched
Honda Cars India launched its latest Sports Utility Vehicle, Elevate, on June 6. The Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 121hp and 145Nm of torque. The customers can choose between a 6-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. There are also some enhanced safety features on the Elevate. These features include lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, road departure warning, and automatic high beam assist that ensures a safe drive.
zPod, India’s first autonomous vehicle unveiled
Minus Zero, a Bengaluru-based AI-backed tech start-up unveiled zPod, claimed to be India’s first fully autonomous vehicle. Reportedly, it has a camera suite which allows it to drive in any geographical and environmental condition. Minus Zero claimed that their AI technology can scale up to autonomous level 5 that is level which has no human intervention while driving in real-world settings. However, they added that they have no intention of manufacturing zPod models.
Hero MotoCorp hikes price of e-scooter VIDA V1
Hero MotoCorp, the country's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has raised the price of its electric scooter VIDA V1 Pro by roughly Rs 6,000 to compensate for the effects of a reduced subsidy structure on electric two-wheelers that goes into effect on June 1. The company's flagship electric scooter, the VIDA V1 Pro, is now available for Rs 1,45,900, including the FAME II subsidy and a portable charger.
