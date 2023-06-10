Auto this week: From Honda launching Elevate to Hero MotoCorp hiking the price of VIDA VI

3 Min(s) Read
The automotive industry saw a few major developments this week with many top brands launching their new cars. Hero MotoCorp raised the prices of its e-scooter while Maruti Suzuki launched its Tour H1, which claimed to be India’s most fuel-efficient commercial hatchback. Honda Cars India also launched its much-anticipated SUV Elevate in India.
Here is a look at some of the top automotive stories of this week:
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki has finally released it's much talked about five-door Jimny SUV in India, with a starting price of Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec Jimny model has been priced at Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Jimny will be offered in two variants— Zeta and Alpha. The SUV is available with two transmission modes of 4-speed automatic and 5-speed manual. The vehicle is being marketed as a lifestyle SUV that will carry on NEXA's design philosophy of “Crafted Futurism.” Maruti Suzuki has already started delivery of its latest SUV, for which the pre-bookings were opened in January.