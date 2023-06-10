Auto this week: From Honda launching Elevate to Hero MotoCorp hiking the price of VIDA VI

This week, Maruti Suzuki launched Tour H1, touted as India’s most fuel-efficient commercial hatchback and Hero MotoCorp, raised the price of its electric scooter VIDA V1 Pro by roughly Rs 6,000 to compensate for the effects of a reduced subsidy structure on electric two-wheelers.

The automotive industry saw a few major developments this week with many top brands launching their new cars. Hero MotoCorp raised the prices of its e-scooter while Maruti Suzuki launched its Tour H1, which claimed to be India’s most fuel-efficient commercial hatchback. Honda Cars India also launched its much-anticipated SUV Elevate in India.

Here is a look at some of the top automotive stories of this week:

