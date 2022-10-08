Auto this week: First made-in-India Merc EV launched, Kia Carens recall, Kia EV6 GT launch and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Here are the big auto news from the past week.

Want to know about everything important that happened in the world of auto? Here are the big news from the past week.

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz launched its first Made-in-India luxury EV, the Mercedes Benz EQS 580. The company is selling the first locally-produced luxury electric vehicle (EV) in India at Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom). The car claims to have a range of around 750 km, which would make the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 the longest-ranged EV in the country.

Kia India has announced a voluntary recall for 44,174 units of the Carens for a software update. The South Korean automaker wants to inspect cars for any potential errors in airbag control module software. The company will be providing the upgrade free of cost if needed.

Kia is all set to launch the 'high-performance' electric model of EV6, the EV6 GT in India. The Kia EV6 GT comes with a range of around 528 km on a single charge, which can charge 10-80 percent in 18 minutes using a 350-kW charger.

Luxury car brand Lexus is expected to launch its newest vehicle, the Lexus UX in the next few weeks. Lexus UX is expected to be priced around Rs 60-80 lakh (ex-showroom) though, final prices may vary. The car is expected to be the company’s entry-level offering for India.