    Homeauto News

    Auto this week: First made-in-India Merc EV launched, Kia Carens recall, Kia EV6 GT launch and more
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Here are the big auto news from the past week.

    Want to know about everything important that happened in the world of auto? Here are the big news from the past week.

    Mercedes-Benz launches first Made-in-India luxury EV

    German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz launched its first Made-in-India luxury EV, the Mercedes Benz EQS 580. The company is selling the first locally-produced luxury electric vehicle (EV) in India at Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom). The car claims to have a range of around 750 km, which would make the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 the longest-ranged EV in the country.

    Kia India recalls 44k vehicles

    Kia India has announced a voluntary recall for 44,174 units of the Carens for a software update. The South Korean automaker wants to inspect cars for any potential errors in airbag control module software. The company will be providing the upgrade free of cost if needed.

    Kia to launch EV6 GT in India

    Kia is all set to launch the 'high-performance' electric model of EV6, the EV6 GT in India. The Kia EV6 GT comes with a range of around 528 km on a single charge, which can charge 10-80 percent in 18 minutes using a 350-kW charger.

    Lexus to launch UX in India

    Luxury car brand Lexus is expected to launch its newest vehicle, the Lexus UX in the next few weeks. Lexus UX is expected to be priced around Rs 60-80 lakh (ex-showroom) though, final prices may vary. The car is expected to be the company’s entry-level offering for India.

    Nitin Gadkari urges German carmaker to make in India

    Gunning for local production of premium cars that would increase the affordability of brands like Mercedes-Benz, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari wants automakers to start setting up shop in India. Gadkari said even he could not afford to buy such luxury cars due to their high cost.

