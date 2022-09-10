Auto this week: Citroen C5 Aircross facelift hits India, strict rear seat belt rules and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini After the tragic death of business magnate Cyrus Mistry in a car crash, the Indian government will start fining individuals for not wearing rear seat belts, something that has been mandatory since 2002. That and some more in this week's auto wrap.

Major OEMs like Mahindra, Tata, Citroen, and Hyundai all saw launches in the past week. So fasten your seat belts as we take you for a spin.

Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift launched in India

French automobile manufacturer Citroen has launched the C5 Aircross facelift in India. The newly upgraded SUV has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 36.67 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is only available in a single fully-loaded Shine (dual tone) trim. The 2022 model comes with a reworked front face, new interiors, and some updated features.

Tata Motors drives in smart trucks

Tata Motors launched a new range of commercial vehicles with a host of features such as an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), driver monitoring system, tyre pressure monitoring system, collision mitigation system, and lane departure warning system. The company launched five CNG-powered medium & heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) trucks, seven intermediate & light commercial vehicle (I&LCV) trucks and the new Ultra, Prima and Signa trucks.

Hyundai Venue N-line 2022

South Korean automobile giant Hyundai launched the Venue N-line SUV, making it the second premium N-line to be launched in India after the i20 N Line premium hatchback. The SUV has been priced at Rs 12.16 Lakh onwards.

Govt to make wearing rear seat belts compulsory

After the tragic death of business magnate Cyrus Mistry in a vehicular accident, the Indian government will start fining individuals for not wearing rear seatbelts, something that has been mandatory since 2002. The government is also in talks with OEMs to add additional airbags to passenger vehicles.

Mahindra XUV400 EV launched

Mahindra and Mahindra finally launched the much-awaited XUV400 EV. With a claimed range of 456 km in one charge, the XUV400 EV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/hour in 8.3 seconds. Mahindra will announce the price for XUV400 in early January.

Tata looking to launch India’s cheapest EV

India's leading commercial vehicle maker Tata Motors is planning to launch India's cheapest electric cars, and the company is aiming to keep the price tag under Rs 12.5 lakh. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors' passenger vehicle business unit, told CNBC-TV18 that the company would launch an electric car in a segment lower than the Tigor EV.