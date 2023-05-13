Auto this week: BMW X3 M40i, Kia Sonet Aurochs launched in India and more

This week Hyundai unveiled the Exter, a new crossover with versatile engine options and introduced the stylish i20 facelift with sportier enhancements and advanced technology

BMW X3 M40i

BMW has launched the first-ever BMW X3 M40i in India, offering a limited number of units exclusively available for booking. Priced at ₹86.50 lakhs (ex-showroom), this luxury SUV boasts a sporty exterior design and electrified engine efficiency. It features a distinctive BMW M kidney grille, adaptive LED headlights, and 20-inch M light alloy wheels. Inside, the car offers a luxurious experience with an M leather steering wheel, panoramic glass roof, and ambient lighting. Powered by a potent M TwinPower Turbo engine, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/hr in just 4.9 seconds. Advanced technology includes BMW ConnectedDrive features and a Harman Kardon Surround Sound system, while safety features encompass multiple airbags, stability control, and more.

Hyundai i20 facelift

Hyundai has revealed the i20 facelift premium hatchback, featuring a sportier design with redesigned bumpers and an attractive grille. The exterior of the i20 facelift boasts sporty enhancements and stylish 16- or 17-inch wheels. It offers a range of vibrant exterior colour options, including new choices like Lucid Lime Metallic and Lumen Gray Pearl. Inside, the i20 features an enhanced instrument panel with a 4.2-inch screen or an optional 10.25-inch digital driver display. The car is equipped with an upgraded 1.0-litre three-cylinder T-GDi petrol engine, available in two power variants, paired with either a 6-speed iMT manual gearbox or a 7-speed DCT dual-clutch transmission. The i20 also includes advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as anti-collision detection, lane keep assist, and optional features like blind spot detection and Smart Cruise Control, making it a compelling choice in the premium hatchback segment.

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai has introduced its new crossover, the Exter, in India, offering two engine and gearbox options. Bookings for the Exter are now open, with a booking amount of Rs 11,000. The crossover will be available in petrol variants and two CNG variants. Its design features include a rugged look, H-shaped LED DRLs, and projector headlamps. The Exter is equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and comes with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. It will be available in six monotones and three dual-tone colour options. Pricing details are yet to be announced, and the Exter will compete against the Tata Punch and Citroen C3 in the Indian market.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro

BMW India has introduced the M Sport Pro variant of the 2 Series Gran Coupe, priced at ₹45.50 lakhs (ex-showroom). Positioned between the 220i M Sport and 220d M Sport trims, the M Sport Pro comes exclusively with a turbo petrol engine. It offers new features such as a head-up display, BMW gesture control, a 205-watt 10-speaker sound system, and M-specific interior enhancements. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine delivers 189 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Standard features include a 10.25-inch digital console, touchscreen infotainment system, and comprehensive safety features. The 2 Series Gran Coupe delivers fuel efficiency of 14.82 kmpl (petrol) and 18.64 kmpl (diesel).

Kia Sonet Aurochs

Kia has launched the Sonet Aurochs Edition in India, based on the HTX variant, with prices starting at ₹11.85 lakhs (ex-showroom). The special edition features cosmetic updates on the exterior, including Aurochs skid plates with Tangerine accents, an electric sunroof, and Kia's signature Tiger nose grille. It also sports heartbeat LED tail lamps and crown jewel LED headlamps with DRL. Inside, the Sonet Aurochs Edition offers semi-leatherette seats with Silver stitching in Beige and Black two-tone. It is available in Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, and Aurora Black Pearl colour options. The special edition comes in four trims with different engine options, delivering maximum outputs ranging from 118bhp to 114bhp. The interior features a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, Silver finish AC vents, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Safety features include four airbags, ABS with EBD, emergency stop signal, brake assist, ESC, HAC, and VSM.

