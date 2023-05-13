Auto this week: BMW X3 M40i, Kia Sonet Aurochs launched in India and more

This week Hyundai unveiled the Exter, a new crossover with versatile engine options and introduced the stylish i20 facelift with sportier enhancements and advanced technology

This week BMW launched the powerful X3 M40i in India, featuring a sporty design and electrified engine efficiency. Hyundai introduces the stylish i20 facelift with sportier enhancements and advanced technology. Meanwhile, Hyundai also unveils the Exter, a new crossover with versatile engine options. Lastly, Kia presents the Sonet Aurochs Edition, a special variant with cosmetic updates and a range of engine choices.

BMW X3 M40i

BMW has launched the first-ever BMW X3 M40i in India, offering a limited number of units exclusively available for booking. Priced at ₹86.50 lakhs (ex-showroom), this luxury SUV boasts a sporty exterior design and electrified engine efficiency. It features a distinctive BMW M kidney grille, adaptive LED headlights, and 20-inch M light alloy wheels. Inside, the car offers a luxurious experience with an M leather steering wheel, panoramic glass roof, and ambient lighting. Powered by a potent M TwinPower Turbo engine, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/hr in just 4.9 seconds. Advanced technology includes BMW ConnectedDrive features and a Harman Kardon Surround Sound system, while safety features encompass multiple airbags, stability control, and more.

Hyundai i20 facelift

Hyundai has revealed the i20 facelift premium hatchback, featuring a sportier design with redesigned bumpers and an attractive grille. The exterior of the i20 facelift boasts sporty enhancements and stylish 16- or 17-inch wheels. It offers a range of vibrant exterior colour options, including new choices like Lucid Lime Metallic and Lumen Gray Pearl. Inside, the i20 features an enhanced instrument panel with a 4.2-inch screen or an optional 10.25-inch digital driver display. The car is equipped with an upgraded 1.0-litre three-cylinder T-GDi petrol engine, available in two power variants, paired with either a 6-speed iMT manual gearbox or a 7-speed DCT dual-clutch transmission. The i20 also includes advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as anti-collision detection, lane keep assist, and optional features like blind spot detection and Smart Cruise Control, making it a compelling choice in the premium hatchback segment.