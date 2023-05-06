Auto This Week: BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport, Ducati Monster SP launched in India and more

From the launch of sleek and stylish BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport to the track-focused Ducati Monster SP’s entry in the Indian market, there's something for every auto enthusiast this week.

From the launch of sleek and stylish BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport to the track-focused Ducati Monster SP’s entry in the Indian market, there's something for every auto enthusiast this week. Skoda Auto India has launched the updated Kodiaq, while Renault India has given the Kiger RXT(O) model a facelift. Finally, Citroen India has released a new turbo-petrol variant of the Citroen C3.

BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport

BMW India has unveiled a new variant of its X1 sports activity vehicle , the X1 sDrive18i M Sport, which is locally produced in Chennai and priced at Rs 48.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 148 bhp of power and 220 Nm torque, paired with an automatic seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The X1 sDrive18i M Sport boasts LED headlights, LED fog lights, a panoramic sunroof, and an M Aerodynamics package. The interior features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and sports seats. Safety features include six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, and hill start assist.

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Auto India has launched the 2023 Kodiaq, its flagship SUV model, in India. The spacious SUV has a seating capacity of up to 7 individuals and comes in three variants: Style, Sportline, and L&K. The Kodiaq has been revamped to adhere to the latest BS6 Stage 2 emission standards and now boasts a powerful 2.0-litre TSI EVO turbo-petrol engine, capable of churning out 187 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The Kodiaq features a 4x4 system, 6 driving modes, door-edge protectors, a rear spoiler, lounge step, outer headrests, progressive steering, Dynamic Chassis Control, adjustable suspension, ambient lighting, and a powerful Canton 625W 12-speaker audio system with subwoofer.

Ducati Monster SP

Ducati has recently unveiled the Monster SP in India, a high-performance motorcycle designed to provide an adrenaline-filled track-focused experience. The Monster SP is priced at Rs 15.95 lakh ex-showroom, India and is the flagship model that boasts a Testastretta 11-degree engine delivering a thrilling peak power of 111 hp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque of 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It also features fully adjustable Ohlins suspension, a Termignoni silencer, and a 4.3-inch colour TFT instrument cluster. The Monster SP also boasts advanced safety features such as Cornering ABS with three levels, three riding modes, and eight levels of DTC. At 186 kg, the Monster SP is 2 kg lighter than the standard version, making it even more agile and suitable for track-focused riding.

Renault Renault Kiger RXT(O) model: Updated

Renault India has updated its Renault Kiger RXT(O) model with several new features including an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone mirroring, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and LED headlamps and tail lights. The revamped model also includes standard safety features like Electronic Stability Program, Hill Start Assist, Traction Control System, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, four airbags, seat belts with pre-tensioners, and ISOFIX. The new variant is priced at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen C3 turbo-petrol variant

Citroen India has upped the ante in the Indian auto market with the launch of its new turbo-petrol variant of the Citroen C3, featuring a powerful Puretech 110 Turbo engine and advanced safety features such as ESP, hill hold, and TPMS. With a starting price of just Rs 8.28 lakh (ex-showroom), this fuel-efficient hatchback is a steal for new car buyers looking for both performance and affordability. Plus, its sleek design and sleek electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear parking camera, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels make it a stylish addition to any garage.